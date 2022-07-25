Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Scarborough

An adult male is dead after driving his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads. An adult male is dead after driving his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads.

