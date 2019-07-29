

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A man has died after he was struck by a truck at a Mississauga business on Monday morning.

The industrial accident took place in the area of Otto and Danville roads at around 9:30 a.m., Peel Regional Police said.

The male victim was transported from the scene to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name and age have not been released by officials thus far.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the matter.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.