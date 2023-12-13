TORONTO
Man killed in east end Toronto homicide

A 24-year-old man has died following a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.

Police say that they responded to reports of a man lying on the ground in the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area just after 6:00 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The victim has now been identified as Nathan Samuel, of Toronto.

According to police, 18-year-old Toronto resident Jared Shokoff has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

