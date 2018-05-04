

CTV News Toronto





A man in his 50s is dead after he came in contact with downed live wires in Hamilton on Friday evening.

According to police, the man was found lying unconscious on the roadway near Main Street East and West Avenue South shortly after 7 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the man attempting to move the wires from the roadway when he became injured.

The victim’s name and age has not been released while police notify next of kin.

“Police want to remind citizens to treat all electrical wires as live and do not approach them,” police wrote in a news release.

Toronto, Hamilton and much of southern Ontario were hit with a strong but brief thunderstorm Friday that packed heavy winds, rain and hail. The high winds caused significant damage across the region and left thousands without power.