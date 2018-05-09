Man jumped by 8 suspects in Mount Dennis, stabbed multiple times: police
Police say a man walking in the city's Mount Dennis neighbourhood was reportedly jumped and stabbed by a group of suspects early Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP240
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:43AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:47AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds after police say it appears he was jumped by a group of male suspects in Mount Dennis early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. near Rutherford Avenue and Weston Road.
Police say eight males reportedly got out of two vehicles and jumped a man who was walking in the area.
The victim, according to paramedics, suffered multiple stab wound and was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects, police say, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.
Investigators did not provide any suspect descriptions.
No arrests have been made.