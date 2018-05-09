

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds after police say it appears he was jumped by a group of male suspects in Mount Dennis early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. near Rutherford Avenue and Weston Road.

Police say eight males reportedly got out of two vehicles and jumped a man who was walking in the area.

The victim, according to paramedics, suffered multiple stab wound and was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, police say, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Investigators did not provide any suspect descriptions.

No arrests have been made.