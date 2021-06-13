TORONTO -- A man in his 50s is dead following a 'disturbance' at a residence in Hamilton Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Few details have been released on the incident.

Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.