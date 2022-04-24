Man injured, woman in custody after shooting in Brampton

A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Brampton early on Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home on Baronwood Court, in the Williams Parkway and Centre Street North area, at 3:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police said they detained a woman at the scene.

They say there is no ongoing threat to public safety and the case is now in the hands of the Intimate Partner Violence Bureau.