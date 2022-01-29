Advertisement
Man injured in shooting near Jane and Finch
TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York Saturday evening that left one person injured.
Police said it happened on Ruthmar Crescent, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Officers arrived and located a male victim with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not released information about possible suspects.