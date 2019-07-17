Man injured in Martin Grove Gardens stabbing
Police respond to a stabbing at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:57PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with stab wounds beside a bus stop in the Martin Grove Gardens area.
Police were called to the area of at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police said the suspect is described as a white male with a big bushy beard and a black t-shirt. He was last seen walking north on Kipling Avenue.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police.