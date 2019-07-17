

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with stab wounds beside a bus stop in the Martin Grove Gardens area.

Police were called to the area of at Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said the suspect is described as a white male with a big bushy beard and a black t-shirt. He was last seen walking north on Kipling Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.