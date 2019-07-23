Man injured in Hamilton bar stabbing
A man has been rushed to hospital early this morning after a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton.
At around 12:45 a.m., Hamilton police were called to the Nobody’s Perfect Bar and Grill on John Street North for a reported disturbance.
According to police, two male patrons were involved in an argument and one of the males was stabbed.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say divisional detectives and continuing to investigate.