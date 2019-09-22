Man injured following stabbing in Yonge-Dundas Square
Yonge-Dundas Square is seen here in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 5:38PM EDT
A man was injured following a stabbing in Yonge-Dundas Square early Sunday morning, according to police.
The incident happened around 4:40 a.m near Yonge and Dundas streets.
The victim was stabbed after he became involved in an altercation with another man, police said.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
No suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.