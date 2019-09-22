

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A man was injured following a stabbing in Yonge-Dundas Square early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m near Yonge and Dundas streets.

The victim was stabbed after he became involved in an altercation with another man, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.