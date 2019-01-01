Man injured after stabbing in Hamilton on New Year's Eve
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 12:01PM EST
Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital on New Year's Eve.
Investigators say the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m.
They say the man in his early 20s suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
They did not provide any suspect information.