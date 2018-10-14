Man injured after shots fired in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 7:30PM EDT
A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.
Several people in the area of Baylor Drive and Bramtrail Gate called 911 to report hearing the sound of gunshots at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Peel Regional Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police said they are looking for two suspects, but no detailed descriptions were available.
Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle – a silver Acura with the licence plate CBXY 409.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.