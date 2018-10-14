

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

Several people in the area of Baylor Drive and Bramtrail Gate called 911 to report hearing the sound of gunshots at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said they are looking for two suspects, but no detailed descriptions were available.

Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle – a silver Acura with the licence plate CBXY 409.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.