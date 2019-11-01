

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A man has been injured after being shot during an apparent robbery in Mississauga on Friday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Brandon Gate Dr. and Catalpa Road, west of Goreway Drive.

Peel police said the victim made his way to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information at this time.

Duty Insp. Sean Brennan said they were informed by Toronto police that the victim suffering from gunshot wound attended a Toronto trauma centre.

After receiving information from the victim, Brennan said they were able to identify the location of the shooting.

"At this point, we believe it's a targeted incident," he said.

Brennan said it an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“We take these shootings seriously and there's a heightened sense of urgency and care when it comes to stopping the gun violence in Peel Region," Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement following a fatal shooting in the region Friday morning.

He said the recent high profile incidents in Peel are due to gang disputes.

"I want to assure our residents that Peel Region will remain a safe place to live, work and visit," he said.