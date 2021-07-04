Advertisement
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 9:24PM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
TORONTO -- A man has serious injuries and another person is in custody after a stabbing in the city’s east end Sunday night.
Just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Kingston and Glen Everest roads.
A man was located with stab wounds, police said.
Paramedics said he was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
A suspect was located and is in custody, according to police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.