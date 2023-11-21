TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto

    Man seriously injured following stabbing in Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road area on Nov. 21, 2023. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Man seriously injured following stabbing in Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road area on Nov. 21, 2023. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

    A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in northwest Toronto Tuesday night.

    It happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road in Rexdale.

    When police arrived, they said the located a male suffering with stab wounds. Paramedics confirmed an adult man was rushed to the trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    One suspect is in custody while the other is outstanding, police said. 

    Police are searching for a thin, six-foot-tall clean shaven male suspect with light coloured hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black boots.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

