Man in serious condition after stabbing in Toronto

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in northwest Toronto Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road in Rexdale.

When police arrived, they said the located a male suffering with stab wounds. Paramedics confirmed an adult man was rushed to the trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody while the other is outstanding, police said.

Police are searching for a thin, six-foot-tall clean shaven male suspect with light coloured hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black boots.