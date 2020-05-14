TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Workmen's Circle, in the area of Church Street and Rossland Road, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers located the victim outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Numerous officers are on the scene of the shooting in Workmens Circle in Ajax. Officers will be speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Witnesses are asked to call @DRPSWestDiv investigators if you have info. 905-579-1520. #tweetalong pic.twitter.com/p6Dgl04Yrw — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 14, 2020

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said his injures were considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspects or suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.