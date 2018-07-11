

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke.

Police responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive.

Original reports indicated that someone was unconscious or not breathing.Paramedics said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later said his injuries were downgraded to serious, but non-life threatening.

The intersection was closed while police investigate.