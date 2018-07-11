Man in serious condition after collision in Etobicoke
A collision between a motorcycle and a car sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 6:54PM EDT
A man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke.
Police responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive.
Original reports indicated that someone was unconscious or not breathing.Paramedics said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police later said his injuries were downgraded to serious, but non-life threatening.
The intersection was closed while police investigate.