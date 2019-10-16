Man in serious condition after being struck in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:34PM EDT
A man is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Police said the incident happened near McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man was conscious before being taken to hospital in serious condition, Peel regional police said.
The vehicle remained on scene.