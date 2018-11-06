

A man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Oshawa early Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say the man was struck on Wilson Road near Olive Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.

Police described his injuries as serious, possibly life-threatening. He is believed to be approximately 65 years old.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and called 911 for help.

Wilson Road has been closed between Olive and Shakespeare avenues to accommodate an investigation.