A man has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York Thursday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to a collision in the Seneca Hill Drive and Finch Avenue East area.

Upon arrival, police found a man who was hit by a vehicle.

The man, who is in his mid-twenties, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedics.

The driver remained at the scene.

The man's injuries have since been upgraded to non-life threatening.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.