TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in serious condition after assault at Brampton home

    Peel police are on the scene of an assault in Brampton on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Peel police are on the scene of an assault in Brampton on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A man is in serious condition following an assault at a home in Brampton Thursday night.

    Peel paramedics say it happened on Woodward Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Queen Street, just before 8 p.m.

    The man was assaulted with a knife, paramedics say. He was transported to the hospital.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

    No suspect information has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News