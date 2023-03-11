Man in police custody after woman found dead at Scarborough apartment building

A man is in police custody after a woman was found dead inside a Scarborough residence early Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Toronto police were called to an apartment building near Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road.

In a tweet, police said a woman was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, they said.

Toronto police told CP24 that there are no other injuries to report.

Investigators have yet to release the name of the accused and the charges they are facing.

The homicide squad is investigating and more details are expected to be released about this incident on Saturday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More to come.