Man in life-threatening condition following early morning shooting in Scarborough
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot early Tuesday morning shooting in Scarborough.
The shooting happened at home at 6 Sherwood Ave., which is just east of Pharmacy Avenue and south of Lawrence Avenue East, in the Wexford-Maryvale neighbourhood.
Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. and transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police have not provided any details about the circumstances of this shooting.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot on Aug. 1 near Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues.
They also do not have any suspect information available at this time.
More to come. This is a developing story.
