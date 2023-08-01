Man in life-threatening condition following early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot early Tuesday morning shooting in Scarborough.

The shooting happened at home at 6 Sherwood Ave., which is just east of Pharmacy Avenue and south of Lawrence Avenue East, in the Wexford-Maryvale neighbourhood.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. and transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police have not provided any details about the circumstances of this shooting.

They also do not have any suspect information available at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.