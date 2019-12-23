Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Parkdale
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 2:42PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 2:45PM EST
A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Parkdale Monday afternoon. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Parkdale Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street just before 2 p.m.
No other information about the victim has been released by police.
An investigation is underway.