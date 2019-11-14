Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Parkdale
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:34PM EST
A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Parkdale.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, a man was located with serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.
No suspect description has been released.