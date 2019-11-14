

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Parkdale.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, a man was located with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

No suspect description has been released.