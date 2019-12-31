TORONTO -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s east-end Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Neilson Road and Crow Trail in Malvern just after 7 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening, but his condition has since deteriorated.

Police said that shell casings have been located on scene.

This is a developing story. More to come.