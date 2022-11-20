Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Etobicoke: police
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke Sunday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive at around 6 p.m.
Police say they responded to reports that someone had been shot in the area and located a man with a gunshot wound that appeared to be life threatening.
Paramedics are currently tending to the victim, police say.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and no suspect information has been released.
Toronto police say it is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to call police at (416) 808-2222.
