A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of The Westway and Martin Grove Road at 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two male suspects wearing dark clothing and masks were seen getting into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

This is the third shooting in the city on Friday.

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot near Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 3 a.m. More than an hour later, a shooting near Finch and Islington avenues left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.