

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the city’s Lawrence Manor neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that they were called to the vicinity of Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. for a stabbing call.

They say that the male was then located at the scene with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

He was subsequently taken to hospital vita emergency run.

Police say that the knife used in the stabbing has since been recovered.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.