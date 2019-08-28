

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a vehicle crashed into a pastry shop in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say the car crashed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, hitting a man sitting in front of the store.

They say the 46-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police say the two occupants in the vehicle were both taken to hospital as precaution.

Police say no charges have been laid in the investigation so far.