Man in life-threatening condition after car smashes into Mississauga pastry shop
The scene of a Mississauga crash on August 28, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto / Tom Podolec)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:12PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a vehicle crashed into a pastry shop in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say the car crashed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, hitting a man sitting in front of the store.
They say the 46-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police say the two occupants in the vehicle were both taken to hospital as precaution.
Police say no charges have been laid in the investigation so far.