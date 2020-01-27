Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in Toronto
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 9:20PM EST
TORONTO -- A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Lambton neighbourhood Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road at around 8:30 p.m.
Police said that the driver remianed on scene.
The intersection has been closed for an investigation.