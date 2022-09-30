Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.

Peel police attended a collision call in the Conestoga Drive and Primrose Crescent area at around 9 a.m., where a pedestrian was struck.

Peel Paramedics say the man was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Conestoga Drive, Primrose Crescent and Sutter Avenue are closed for an investigation, and police recommend drivers take alternate routes at this time.

No other details about the incident were provided.

This is a developing news story.