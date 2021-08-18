TORONTO -- A man is in critical condition after being struck by a GO bus in North York Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East just before 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for GO Transit said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

“This was very upsetting to hear about, and our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian, and we are hoping for a full recovery,” Anne Marie Aikins said in a statement.

“Our staff are on site with the bus driver and are cooperating fully with the police investigation.”