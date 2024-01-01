Man in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 8:04 p.m., in the area of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds. The suspect was arrested soon after.

In a follow-up social media post, police said both the suspect and victim have serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.