TORONTO
Toronto

Man in hospital following stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 8:04 p.m., in the area of O’Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds. The suspect was arrested soon after.

In a follow-up social media post, police said both the suspect and victim have serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News