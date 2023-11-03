TORONTO
Toronto

Man in hospital after SUV hits multiple parked vehicles, rolls over in Toronto

A man is in hospital after allegedly driving into several parked cars and rolling over in his SUV on Friday morning, according to Toronto police. A man is in hospital after allegedly driving into several parked cars and rolling over in his SUV on Friday morning, according to Toronto police.

A man has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after hitting multiple parked vehicles and rolling over in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.

Police say the call for a car rollover at Dundas Street West and St. John’s Place came in at 3:08 a.m. on Friday. According to police, the man was driving an SUV, and had to be removed from it when first responders arrived on scene.

Police say that alcohol “was a factor” in this incident but have not yet laid any charges. The driver is in custody while he recovers from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

