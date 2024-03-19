TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in hospital after commercial fire in Etobicoke

    Toronto fire Toronto fire
    A man is in the hospital following a two-alarm fire in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

    Toronto Fire Services received a call just before 4 p.m. about a building on fire on Iron Street, located near Belfield and Martin Grove roads. Crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival but were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Fire trucks, however, remain in the area to monitor the scene.

    Paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.

