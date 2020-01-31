TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 30s was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a collision in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said they transported the male victim from the scene to hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. His condition has since changed to non-life-threatening.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been described as a small tanker truck. No further information has been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.