Man in his 90s taken to hospital after being rescued from Scarborough highrise fire

A man in his 90s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being rescued from a two-alarm fire at a highrise building in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove, in the area of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue, Friday afternoon.

A man was located in a unit on the 10th floor, and was helped out of the apartment by firefighters.

The blaze was quickly brought under control and was contained to that unit, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Crews are currently ventilating smoke from the building

There's no confirmation so far on how the fire started.