Man in his 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s Humewood area Wednesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to a collision in the area of Vaughan Road & Humewood Drive, north of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not immediately known.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.