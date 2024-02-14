TORONTO
    • Man in his 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s Humewood area Wednesday afternoon.

    Police and paramedics were called to a collision in the area of Vaughan Road & Humewood Drive, north of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not immediately known.

    Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

