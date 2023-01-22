Man in his 60s seriously injured in stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed in Toronto’s east end overnight, say Toronto paramedics.

The incident happened at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the Studio District, near Eastern and Logan avenues.

According to Toronto police, the victim, a man in his 60s, was stabbed in the chest. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run and is now listed in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area, they said.

Investigators are looking for two Black males who were last seen wearing black hoodies.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.