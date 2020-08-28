Advertisement
Man in his 30s taken to hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Police are investigating a shooting on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Kipling Avenue, that sent a man in his 30s to hospital.
TORONTO -- A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Police were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Gihon Spring Drive, just west of Kipling Avenue, around 5:53 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who has been shot conscious and breathing, police said.
He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police located a silver SUV riddled with bullet holes.
Minutes before the shooting, police were called less two kilometres away in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue.
Police said they received reports of occupants of a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle.
When officers arrived, they did not locate any victims.
It is not clear if both incidents are connected.
Road closures are in effect in the area as police investigate.