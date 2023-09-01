Man in his 30s dead after Oshawa motorcycle collision

A man in his 30s is dead after a motorcycle collision in Oshawa Thursday.

Durham police say the incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Taunton Road and Arborwood Drive.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Cruze travelling eastbound on Taunton attempted to make a left turn when the motorcyclist, travelling westbound, struck the Cruze.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Clarington, Ont. resident, sustained critical injuries and died after being rushed to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, along with their passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and Durham police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231