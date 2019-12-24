TORONTO -- A man in his 20s is dead after he was shot near a townhouse block in Oshawa early Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Chevron Prince Path, in the Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue area just before 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

A duty inspector with Durham Regional Police said they arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tape and evidence markers were seen near a red Mazda 3 sedan parked in the driveway of a townhouse in the area.

Investigators blocked a section of the roadway to allow for an investigation.

No suspect information was made available.

A neighbour told CP24 he was in his garage nearby livestreaming when he heard seven gunshots.