TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto's west-end.

The shooting occurred south of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m., police said.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SHOOTING:

Islington Ave & Duncanwoods Drive

- reports of a male shot

- officers o/s

- confirmed 1 male victim w/ gunshot wounds

- injuries appear to be serious

- multiple shell casings located

- @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire assisting

- will update#GO2344607

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2019

Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene.

No description of any possible suspects has been released thus far.

More to come.