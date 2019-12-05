TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto's west-end.

The shooting occurred south of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m., police said.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene. 

No description of any possible suspects has been released thus far. 

More to come.  