Man in his 20s seriously injured in west-end shooting
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:07AM EST
Police tape is shown in the photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto's west-end.
The shooting occurred south of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m., police said.
The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said multiple shell casings were located at the scene.
No description of any possible suspects has been released thus far.
More to come.