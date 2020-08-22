TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been injured in a stabbing in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a townhouse complex near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim stabbed in the back.

Toronto paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come...