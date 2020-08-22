Advertisement
Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 5:55PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 22, 2020 8:06PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Etobicoke.
TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been injured in a stabbing in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to a townhouse complex near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirteenth Street around 5:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim stabbed in the back.
Toronto paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come...