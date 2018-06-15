

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim believed to be in his 20s has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the area of McLaughlin and Derry roads at around 4:45 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said some sort of interaction led to the stabbing but did not provide any further details.

Officers initially said the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but Peel paramedics later told CP24 he was suffering from serious injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Two male suspects that have not been described are being sought by police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.