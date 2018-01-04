

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Etobicoke’s Richview Park neighbourhood on Wednesday night, Toronto police confirm.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive for a medical call.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, one woman was pronounced dead.

Police initially said her death was considered suspicious but on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the death has now been ruled a homicide.

Police also say a man in his 80s has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.