Man in custody after woman with 'signs of serious injuries' dies in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Toronto late Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, police were called to an apartment building in the Palmerston-Little Italy area, near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue, for reports of unknown trouble.

“Upon arrival, police attended the unit and located a male and a female,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) Duty Inspector Maher Abdel-Malik told media at the scene.

“The female was pronounced dead and the male was placed under arrest.”

Police initially said that officers found the woman with “signs of serious injuries.”

“There is no risk to public safety and no other persons are believed to be outstanding at this time,” Abdel-Malik added.

“The male did have some minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Abdel-Malik said police believe the male and female were known to each other, but they have not yet established in what capacity.

No other details about the victim or suspect were provided.

Police are investigating after a woman with serious injuries died at an apartment in downtown Toronto. (Simon Sheehan/CP24).

The TPS homicide unit was notified, but has not yet officially taken carriage of the investigation, which Abdel-Malik said is “still in its infancy.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Toronto police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.