

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after a vehicle plummeted into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water, crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

Officials said they are continuing to search the area to determine whether or not there were any other occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after. He has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.